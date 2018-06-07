New Mars discoveries are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
Scientists reported yesterday that Nasa’s Curiosity rover has found potential building blocks of life in an ancient Martian lakebed.
Hints have been found before, but this is the best evidence yet.
The organic molecules preserved in 3.5 billion-year-old bedrock in Gale Crater - believed to have once contained a shallow lake the size of Florida’s Lake Okeechobee - suggest conditions back then may have been conducive to life.
That leaves open the possibility that micro-organisms once populated our planetary neighbour and might still exist there.
“The chances of being able to find signs of ancient life with future missions, if life ever was present, just went up,” said Curiosity project scientist Ashwin Vasavada of Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.
