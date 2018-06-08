ANTI-Brexit campaigners have seized on remarks by the UK Government’s Europe Minister that another EU referendum is “possible”.

In a speech in Berlin, Sir Alan Duncan said: “It would, I suppose, just be possible to ask the people in a referendum if they liked the exit deal or not.”

But he then added: "It would not in reality offer people the option of reversing the original decision to leave the EU."

Theresa May to confront Donald Trump over tariffs amid trade war fears

As the pro-EU Best for Britain launches its campaign today to end the “nightmare of Brexit,” Labour’s Chuka Umunna, a supporter of another EU referendum, said: "Alan Duncan is absolutely right to back the idea of a people's vote on the final Brexit deal.”

He claimed as Boris Johnson’s deputy he knew as well as anyone what an “utter shambles Brexit has become”.

The former Shadow Business Secretary added: "Alan Duncan seems to have finally recognised the best way out of this quagmire is for the people to decide whether the deal is good enough.”

The Foreign Office said the minister had made clear a second EU vote was "a myth" and had repeatedly stressed “we are leaving the EU and there will be no second referendum”.