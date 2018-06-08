The £80m new V&A museum in Dundee is to receive £1m a year for ten years from the Scottish Government after it opens.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said that the £10m investment will be in addition to the £38m the government has already given to the new building and museum on the city's waterfront.

The V&A Dundee has also acknowledged that it has arranged a £500,000 overdraft facility with a bank for "cashflow purposes" in the run up to its official opening in September.

A spokesman for the museum said that the Government made the pledge in January 2014, and Ms Sturgeon confirmed it in the Scottish Parliament after a question about the museum's finances by Jenny Marra, the Scottish Labour MSP.

Ms Marra referred to board documents that expressed concern over the museum's finances.

A V&A Dundee spokesman said: “Every successful organisation plans for its finances, including assessing potential risks, and as part of that we have organised an overdraft as the museum prepares to open.

"We have not borrowed money – this option would only be used for cashflow purposes, not to run the museum."

Ms Marra asked the Government to help the project, if it needed financial support, and urged it to keep a close track on its finances.

Ms Sturgeon said that the government had already given £5m in cash to spend on revenue before its opening.

She added: “I can also tell the chamber and I don’t believe, although I’ll be corrected if I’m wrong, that this in the public domain yet, but we have also agreed a further package of revenue support that will be worth £1m a year and support the museum in the first 10 years of its operation.

“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting this fantastic new development for Dundee.”

A V&A Dundee spokesman added: “We recently developed our business plan to better reflect the ambitions of V&A Dundee and make the most of launching the new museum, a huge moment for Dundee and Scotland.

"As part of this process, we thoroughly assessed and scrutinised any and all potential risks.

"Thanks to the long-term support of our founding partners, private supporters and others, we are in a strong position to launch and run the new museum.

"We are very confident the museum will be an international success."