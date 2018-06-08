A FIRE has brought the usually busy Byres Road to a standstill this morning.
The popular Old Salty’s fish and chip restaurant has been swarmed with firefighters as smoke billows above the area.
Two casualties are being treated for smoke inhalation as nearby residents are evacuated.
Images on social media have shown the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) in attendance.
Byres Road is currenly closed to all traffic between Highburgh Road and Great Western Road.
An SFRS spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.42am on Friday, June 8 to reports of a kitchen fire within a business premises on Byres Road, Glasgow.
“Operations control immediately mobilised a number of fire engines and an aerial unit to the three-storey building, where firefighters are currently tackling a fire on the ground floor.
“Two casualties are being treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service for minor smoke inhalation, and the first and second floor flats have been evacuated.
“Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.