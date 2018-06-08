A FIRE has brought the usually busy Byres Road to a standstill this morning.

The popular Old Salty’s fish and chip restaurant has been swarmed with firefighters as smoke billows above the area.

Two casualties are being treated for smoke inhalation as nearby residents are evacuated.

Images on social media have shown the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) in attendance.

Byres Road is currenly closed to all traffic between Highburgh Road and Great Western Road.

An SFRS spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.42am on Friday, June 8 to reports of a kitchen fire within a business premises on Byres Road, Glasgow.

“Operations control immediately mobilised a number of fire engines and an aerial unit to the three-storey building, where firefighters are currently tackling a fire on the ground floor.

“Two casualties are being treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service for minor smoke inhalation, and the first and second floor flats have been evacuated.

“Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.”