Nicola Sturgeon has warned the Tory government against forcing through key Brexit legislation contrary to the wishes of Holyrood, saying such an act would show Theresa May's party "can't be trusted with devolution".

The Scottish First Minister made clear it would be "deeply regrettable" if the EU Withdrawal Bill is passed by MPs next week without changes being made.

She spoke after Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, said such a move would "fly in the face of the fundamental principles of devolution" and would "haunt the Tories for generations".

The Scottish Parliament has already voted against giving its formal consent to the Bill, with Labour MSPs, Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Greens supporting the SNP's stance.

In almost 20 years of devolution the UK Government has never imposed legislation which takes in devolved areas against the wishes of the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Ministers are pressing for the removal of clause 15 from the Bill, consent in the process.

Passing the Bill without these changes would be "deeply regrettable", she insisted.The First Minister told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "For almost 20 years since the Scottish Parliament was established we've had a very important convention which has been respected by all sides which says the Westminster parliament does not legislate in areas of devolved responsibility without the consent of the Scottish Parliament.

"It would be a very significant step and a very regrettable step if the Westminster government decided to rip up that convention and I hope they don't do it.

Kenny MacAskill: There is much to ponder at a subdued SNP conference

"It will be an unprecedented step, I do believe people will take a very dim view of that and as Brexit unfolds and we see the implications of the Westminster government seeking to impose on Scotland in areas of our responsibility options that don't find favour in Scotland, that will be hugely significant."

With the Bill to come before the Commons next week, she called on the Westminster government to "respect the Scottish Parliament", even at this late stage in proceedings.

"I don't know where it takes us if they are prepared to rip up this convention," Ms Sturgeon said.

"It takes us into uncharted territory and I think it will be a seriously retrograde step in terms of the relationships between the Scottish Parliament, Government and Westminster and the UK Government so I hope they don't do that.

"But decision time is looming for the Conservative government - they can respect the Scottish Parliament or they can do what a lot of people in Scotland have long suspected, prove that they can't be trusted with devolution."

She spoke as the SNP conference was getting under way in Aberdeen, with Mr Blackford due to issue his own warning to MPs on the Bill.

Speaking ahead of the event the party's Westminster leader said: "The SNP will always protect the powers of the Scottish Parliament and the devolution settlement that so many people fought so hard for.

"The Tories think they can do whatever they want to Scotland and get away with it.

"Next week we can make clear that a failure to amend this bill and to listen to the views of the Scottish Parliament will be a decision that will haunt the Tories for generations."