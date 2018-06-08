SNP-run Glasgow City Council accepted a £235,000 Rolls Royce Ghost from a Tory donor who supported the No campaign in 2014, it has emerged.

Boyd Tunnock, whose family firm makes some of Scotland’s most famous biscuits, gifted the car to the city for the use of Lord Provost Eva Bolander.

When the council announced receipt of the car earlier this week it caused an outcry, after the authrority refused to name the donor, saying he wished to remain anonymous.

The Labour party also said it was “Dickensian” for the civic head of a council making public service cuts to be chauffeured around the city in a luxury car.

The identity of Mr Tunnock is also awkward for the SNP administration.

In 2014, he was a prominent opponent of independence, posing with Tory leader Ruth Davidson at his Uddingston plant with dozens of teacakes spelling out the word No.

“Personally, I think the best choice in every respect is to say No,” he was quoted saying in a Scottish Conservative press release.

Electoral Commission records also show he gave £10,000 to the UK Conservatives in 2016 and a further £20,000 in 2017.

Despite Labour criticism of the gift, it is understood the car donation was facilitated by a Labour councillor, John Kane.

A source confirmed Mr Tunnock, 85, was the donor.

A noted car fanatic, the businessman has a history of philanthropy involved past vehicles.