Bay City Rollers guitarist Alan Longmuir has been taken to hospital after falling seriously ill while on holiday.

The 69-year-old is receiving specialist care at the Galenia Hospital in Mexico.

The musician was on holiday in the country with his wife Eileen, the Daily Record reported.

A message shared on Facebook page Bay City Rollers Pen Pal Reunion urged fans to pray for Mr Longmuir, pictured above left, with Les McKeown.

The message reads: “Posted with permission of Alan and Eileen Longmuir.

"Unfortunately we need to inform all our friends that Alan has been taken seriously Ill whilst holidaying in Mexico.

“He has been admitted to hospital and is currently receiving Specialist Care for a virus that is attacking his vital organs.

"He is extremely unwell at the moment but has improved slightly since treatment has commenced.

"Eileen is with him and has been beside him throughout this awful situation."

Above: Bay City Rollers in 1975: (from left) Stuart 'Woody' Wood, Alan Longmuir, Leslie McKeown, Derek Longmuir, and Eric Faulkner.

The post continues: “We know you will all want to send loving, caring and healing thoughts to Alan as we understand how much you care for him. Please keep both Alan and Eileen in your hearts and prayers over the next few days.”

Well-wishers have shared messages in support of the Edinburgh musician on social media platforms.