Police have imposed a no-fly zone around an Angus nature reserve where the body of a man was discovered.

The force has they “deemed it necessary” to “restrict” flying around a section of land near Kirriemuir which has been the focus of investigations into what they described as a suspicious death.

The man's body was found by a member of the public at the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, Kirriemuir at 5am on Thursday.

A review of CCTV began along with house to house enquiries.

Flying at up to 3,500ft above a circle of land identified by police, which has a two-mile radius, has been temporarily restricted.

Tayside Police Division said: “Due to an ongoing police investigation in the Kirriemuir area the secretary of state for transport, exercising the powers conferred by Article 239 of the Navigation Order 2016, has deemed it necessary to restrict flying in the Kirriemuir area from a position centred at 564023 N, 0030250 W and radius two nautical miles.

“No aircraft is to fly 3,500 ft above mean sea level within that circle. This is with effect from 3.10am on June 7 2018 until further notice.

“Further information can be found by contacting the Police Scotland Air Accident and Incident Advisor via 101.”

Police say the man’s death is being treated as suspicious.

A major exclusion zone was immediately set up following the find, with roads around the loch closed.