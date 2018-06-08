THERESA May has made clear the UK will “never” accept a so-called customs back-stop plan, which applied only to Northern Ireland as proposed by the EU, as this would create an internal border and undermine the Union of the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister was responding to remarks made by Michel Barnier, the EU’s Chief Negotiator, at a press conference in Brussels when he suggested the back-stop plan could only apply across the island of Ireland and insisted the European Commission would not be “intimidated” by Britons, who tried to blame the EU for their inability to secure the Brexit deal they wanted.

After the Conservative Government finally published its plan for a Temporary Customs Arrangement – should it fail to agree on a preferred post-Brexit customs plan – Mr Barnier appeared at first to reject it out of hand.

"Our backstop can't be extended to the whole UK,” declared the EU negotiator. “Why? Because it has been designed for the specific situation of Northern Ireland."

Under the EU’s proposal "Northern Ireland would form part of our customs territory," he said, noting: "What is feasible with a territory the size of Northern Ireland is not necessarily feasible with the whole UK."

He also questioned whether Mrs May's proposals would deliver an "all-weather backstop" fit for all circumstances. "The UK calls this arrangement 'temporary.’ How does that fit with the need to secure the absence of a hard border in all circumstances?” asked Mr Barnier.

He added: “Back-stop means back-stop. The temporary back-stop is not in line with what we want or what Ireland and Northern Ireland want and need."

No 10 put out a quick response with a spokesman saying: “The Prime Minster has been clear that we will never accept a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

“We are also committed to maintaining the integrity of our own internal market. That position will not change. The Commission’s proposals did not achieve this, which is why we have put forward our own back-stop solutions for customs.

“All parties must recall their commitment in the Joint Report to protect the Belfast Agreement in all its parts. Michel Barnier has confirmed today that discussions will now continue on our proposal,” he added.

After his remarks at the press conference, which were interpreted as the Commission rejecting the UK’s back-stop plan, the EU Chief Negotiator took to social media to clarify his remarks.

Mr Barnier tweeted: “To avoid any confusion between the EU backstop & the UK customs paper: I reiterate that our backstop cannot apply to whole UK. 4 freedoms are indivisible. This is not a rejection of the UK customs paper on which discussions continue.”

Earlier, he said it appeared that some Brexit supporters wanted to offload on to Brussels the blame for the fact that the UK cannot continue to enjoy some of the benefits of EU membership after leaving.

But the EU negotiator said: "We are not going to be intimidated by this form of blame game."

Mr Barnier said that "much remains to be done" on the withdrawal issues of data protection, geographical indications for food and drink and the resolution of proceedings relating to the UK which are ongoing at the end of the transition period in December 2020.

In a pointed reference to the absence of Mr Davis and his negotiators from Brussels for much of the first half of 2018, he said his team were "happy and ready to step up the frequency of our discussions".

The EU negotiator warned that "time is moving on", with less than three weeks to go to the June 28 EU leaders' summit at which Brussels and Dublin are pushing for resolution of the border issue.

"The time has come today to take decisions and make choices," declared Mr Barnier.

He said it was "paradoxical" that in the papers he received about Brexit from the UK there was a "request for the status quo" on issues when the country took the decision to leave the EU.

He said the UK "needs to accept the consequences" of quitting the bloc.

"There needs to be more trust but there also needs to be more realism about what's possible and what is not possible."

Mr Barnier said he continued to have "great respect" for the PM but explained: "Theresa May and her team have agreed to the backstop in the March agreement and there is no question of backtracking on that."

The EU negotiator said he would not comment on remarks made at a private dinner by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson about Brexit when he suggested Britain could be heading for a Brexit “meltdown”.

"I always listen very attentively to what he says but then it is always very stimulating," he said.

Mr Barnier said he sometimes detected "nostalgia" in the comments being made about Brexit "because they want to remain in just about everything without having to respect the regulatory framework".

He said the EU respected the red lines set out by Mr Johnson and the Government but added: "It would be perhaps good if Britain could also respect its own red lines."