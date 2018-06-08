EVERY Harry Potter film is to be screened outside at one of the key locations of the famous film series.

A drive-in movies firm that sets up temporary screens is to show the eight films over two days in August at Glencoe.

With the location of Hagrid's hut in Glencoe, the scene is said to be set, and a ski-lift ride might help.

Other recent movies filmed in the Highlands include Outlaw King and Mary Queen of Scots.

As well as content reaching international audiences, incoming projects have come from as far afield as Brazil, South Africa and the USA, covering a range of genres and project types.

Oli Norman, founder of itison Drive In Movies, said: “Glencoe is amazing to visit never mind as a setting for watching one of the world’s best loved movie franchises.

"It’s going to be an amazing experience for Harry Potter fans to watch the movies against such a spectacular backdrop - we hope people will make a day of it and explore the area and enjoy all the amazing things to see and do.”

A source said fans "will also be able to enjoy a spot of flying by taking a ride on the resort’s chairlift which ascends 2200ft giving enchanting views of waterfalls, Rannoch Moor and Buachaille Etive Mor.

"There will also be loads of food and drink that wouldn’t be out of place at a banquet in the great hall, fire pits to toast mallows, popcorn and loads more spellbinding snacks and tasty potions to put fans in the mood for all the magic on the big screen".

Also memorably along the Harry Potter trail in general is the viaduct at Glenfinnan.

The film-location industry is growing in Scotland with more than 200 requests already made to shoot film and television productions in the Highlands this year.

Over 40 per cent of those bids have already commenced or concluded their production in the Highlands.

The level of interest matches 2008-2011 with films and series including Edinburgh-based JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The team at Itison Glasgow unveiled the next drive-in on its social media pages, writing: “Here’s the BIG reveal! We’re doing ALL the Harry Potter movies at itison Drive In Movies at Glencoe from August 3 to 5.

“Go on the ultimate Potter pilgrimage and make a day of it at one of the movie’s key filming locations.

“Enjoy a magical world of tasty potions, wizard-worthy snacks and flying chairlifts.”

The insider said rain and midgies are not a deterrent, adding: "It's Scotland."

The event takes places over the August 3-5 at the Glencoe Mountain Resort and tickets are £30 per car per movie.

It comes after an ancient pine forest which was used as a filming location in the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was bought by a local community group when Loch Arkaig pine forest near Spean Bridge in the Highlands was sold by Forest Enterprise Scotland under the National Forest Land Scheme.