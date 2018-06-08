SCHOOLS are benefitting from the start of a "renaissance" in Scottish education, John Swinney has insisted – as teachers across the country threatened strike action.

The Education Secretary insisted he had a "moral mission" to close the attainment gap and give Scotland's children the best start in life.

He said: "We all know there is much more to do, but friends, I believe we are seeing the start of a renaissance in Scottish education.

"Now is the time to press on, to put even more faith in our teachers, in our head teachers and to make sure we succeed in our mission to make Scottish education the world class system it needs to be."

He was addressing the SNP's conference in Aberdeen at the same time as the head of Scotland's largest teaching union urged ministers to meet demands for a 10 per cent pay increase for teachers.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), called on members to back strikes if necessary – insisting they are "in it to win it".

Mr Swinney restated the Scottish Government's commitment to extending free childcare, free school meals and securing grants to ensure families can afford school uniforms.

He said the proportion of pupils getting National 4, National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher qualifications was rising – particularly in poor communities.

He said: "Friends, I believe that our mission to improve Scotland’s education system is a moral obligation. We are the national party and the national government."

He added: "Any hard-headed, pounds and pence calculation tells you that we simply must make every young person a real contributor to our economy.

"We want everyone to benefit from the mind-expanding power of education. To raise their sights and dream grand dreams. To design and invent and innovate.

"They are the people who will build the Scottish economy of the future.

"If we want that future to be prosperous, the answer is education and we are delivering on education."

Earlier in the day, the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford called on Scottish Secretary David Mundell to resign as the row over the devolution of powers after Brexit rumbles on.

Mr Blackford said it was "completely unacceptable that devolved powers over farming, fishing and the environment amongst others are at risk of being stolen away from Scotland back to Westminster".

Scottish ministers argue a key part of the UK Government's flagship Brexit Bill – dealing with the return of devolved powers – represents a power grab.