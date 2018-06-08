A “danger to life” warning has been issued as Scots were told to expect thunder and lightning.

Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones could dodge the electric atmosphere hitting other parts of the country when they take the stage at Murrayfield as part of their ‘No Filter’ tour.

But concert-goers in Glasgow are at greater risk from torrential rain showers at the Jay Z and Beyonce gig at Hampden Park.

Rising temperatures have prompted the Met Office to warn people in much of Scotland they will be hit this afternoon by powerful thunderstorms.

In addition, up to 2in (50mm) of rain is expected to fall in just three hours.

The warning states that power cuts could also occur and there will be a “danger to life” for anyone caught in expected floodwater.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency have six flood alerts in place, for Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders and Tayside.

Meanwhile, in the east, cloud cover is likely to keep things at a cool 15°C (59°F) in Edinburgh.