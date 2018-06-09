THE UK will “never” accept a so-called customs back-stop plan, which applied only to Northern Ireland and not the whole of the UK, Theresa May has insisted, as this would create an internal border and undermine the Union.

The Prime Minister hit out after the EU’s Michel Barnier poured cold water on the UK Government’s plans for a customs back-stop.

Responding to the Conservative administration's plan for a Temporary Customs Arrangement – should it fail to agree on a preferred post-Brexit customs plan – the bloc’s Chief Negotiator appeared at first to reject it out of hand.

"Our backstop can't be extended to the whole UK,” he declared. “Why? Because it has been designed for the specific situation of Northern Ireland."

Under the EU’s proposal Northern Ireland would “form part of our customs territory," he argued, noting: "What is feasible with a territory the size of Northern Ireland is not necessarily feasible with the whole UK."

He added: “Back-stop means back-stop. The temporary back-stop is not in line with what we want or what Ireland and Northern Ireland want and need."

But having criticised the UK plan, Mr Barnier later drew back, tweeting: “To avoid any confusion between the EU backstop & the UK customs paper: I reiterate that our backstop cannot apply to whole UK. 4 freedoms are indivisible. This is not a rejection of the UK customs paper on which discussions continue.”

No 10 responded, saying: “The Prime Minster has been clear we will never accept a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

“We are also committed to maintaining the integrity of our own internal market. That position will not change. The Commission’s proposals did not achieve this, which is why we have put forward our own back-stop solutions for customs.”

The pro-EU Best For Britain claimed the UK’s backstop plan was "dead on arrival" in Brussels.

Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader, said: "Barnier is trying to break up the United Kingdom. He's not carrying out these negotiations in good faith and it's time for Mrs May to stand up to him."