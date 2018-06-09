The Queen is celebrating her official birthday with the Trooping the Colour parade.

Trooping the ColourA fox runs on to Horse Guards Parade, central London, before the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Royal fans were eager to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married exactly three weeks ago, joining other members of the royal family at the traditional summer spectacle.

Trooping the ColourCrowds wait for members of the royal family to leave Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial spectacle that brings together prestigious regiments and the families of the serving men and women in celebration of the monarch’s official birthday.

The crowds are growing (Yui Mok/PA)
Trooping the ColourThe Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge (Yui Mok/PA)
Troopin the ColourThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the ColourThe Duchess of Sussex is enjoying the event for the first time (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trooping the ColourPrincess Eugenie leaving Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Trooping the ColourMembers of 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the ColourThe Queen ahead of the ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)
Trooping the ColourThe massed ranks of 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the ColourThe Queen takes her seat for the ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the ColourPutting on a show for the crowds (Victoria Jones/PA)