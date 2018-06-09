As the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony together, here’s a look at some of the historic royal balcony moments over the years.

Harry made his own debut on the famous frontage of the Queen’s London residence at a Trooping the Colour celebration in 1985.

The Prince of Wales, holding baby Prince Harry, with the Princess of Wales and Prince William, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and other royals in 1985 (Ron Bell/PA)

He was just nine months old, and dressed in a pale blue romper suit.

Diana holding baby Harry on the balcony in 1985 (Ron Bell/PA)

He has been a frequent visitor over the years, including in 1987 when he gave a salute to passing guards during the Trooping ceremony at the age of two.

Prince Harry, in the arms of his mother the Princess of Wales, gives a salute on the Palace balcony while watching the Queen’s Guards march past (Ron Bell/PA)

When Harry was three, he was photographed sticking his tongue out as he was carried by an unimpressed Diana after the 1988 parade.

In 2000, for the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday, he was a fresh-faced 15-year-old when he joined the family for his great-grandmother’s celebrations.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Queen Mother 100th birthday celebrations (William Conran/PA)

And whatever best man Harry said to maid of honour Pippa Middleton after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, she only just managed to keep a straight face.

Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry after William and Kate’s wedding (John Stillwell/PA)

Harry is often seen livening up royal balcony appearances, chatting happily to his relatives.

Harry chatting to the Duke of Edinburgh, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2014 (John Stillwell/PA)

Kate’s first outing on the Palace balcony came in 2011 – on her wedding day – when she delighted crowds by kissing new husband the Duke of Cambridge.

William and Kate kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Chris Ison/PA)

Prince George made his debut in 2015 when he was nearly two.

He was dressed in the same blue romper suit with a white frill and buttons that his father William wore on the balcony as a toddler in 1984.

Prince George on the Palace balcony for the first time in 2015 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Princess Charlotte’s first appearance came in 2016, when she was 13 months old.

Princess Charlotte and the royal family in 2016 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Carried by her mother Kate, Charlotte, dressed in a pale pink dress with a pink bow clip in her hair, pointed as she spotted the crowds of well-wishers.

As the aircraft thundered overhead, the young princess screwed up her eyes and looked up, with her hand covering one of her ears, and spent much of her royal appearance with her fingers or thumb in her mouth.

George has not always been enamoured with his time on the well-known vantage point.

Prince George during Trooping the Colour in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)

In 2017, the youngster rested his head in his hand and looked bored during the Queen’s official birthday celebrations.

Harry and William’s parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, shared a kiss on the balcony on their wedding day in 1981.

The Prince and Princess of Wales kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding in 1981 (PA)

The Queen also appeared there after her wedding in 1947 when she was still known as Princess Elizabeth, and again on her historic Coronation Day in 1953.

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh following their wedding (PA)

The royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the coronation (PA)

The Queen, as Princess Elizabeth, was seen on the palace balcony as a curly-haired toddler in June 1927.

She was only 14 months old and joined her parents, then known as the Duke and Duchess of York, and her grandparents, George V and Queen Mary, who shielded her with a large umbrella.

Princess Elizabeth with her parents and grandparents in 1927 (PA)

In 1937, when her father was crowned George VI, Princess Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, wearing their own crowns, took to the balcony to wave at the crowds with their parents.

Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother), Princess Elizabeth (the present Queen Elizabeth II), Princess Margaret and King George VI after his coronation, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (PA)

In 1964, the Queen appeared on the balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony holding her 13-week-old son, Prince Edward.

The Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with baby son Prince Edward after the Trooping the Colour ceremony (PA)