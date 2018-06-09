The Afghan Taliban has announced a three-day ceasefire over the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

A statement released on Saturday by the Taliban said that they would defend themselves in case of any attack.

They say foreign forces are excluded from the ceasefire and Taliban operations would continue against them.

This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect that their violent campaign is not wining them hearts and minds but further alienating the #Afghan people from their cause. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) June 7, 2018

The statement added that the leadership of the Taliban may also consider releasing prisoners of war, if they promise not to return to the battlefield.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday.

A statement sent from the president’s office on Thursday said the government’s ceasefire will begin on 27 Ramadan, or June 12 on the Western calendar, and last through the Eid al-Fitr holiday, until around June 19, adding the ceasefire does not include al Qaeda or the Islamic State group.

The palace statement referred to a gathering of Afghanistan’s top clerics last week in which they issued a decree against suicide attacks and called for peace talks.

With the ceasefire announcement we epitomize the strength of the Afghan government and the will of the people for a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) June 7, 2018

A suicide bomber struck just outside the gathering as it was dispersing, killing at least seven people and wounding 20 in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

The Taliban had denounced the gathering, insisting that its jihad, or holy war, against foreign invaders was justified. It instead urged the clerics to side with it against the “occupation”.

The US and Nato formally concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but the US still has thousands of forces based there in a support and counter-terrorism role.

The Trump administration has sent additional troops to try to change the course of America’s longest war.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announces ceasefire from the 27th of Ramadan until the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr following the historic ruling [Fatwa] of the Afghan Ulema. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) June 7, 2018

Just hours before the Taliban’s Saturday announcement, at least 17 soldiers were killed when their checkpoint came under attack by Taliban insurgents in western Herat province, said Gelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Mr Farhad said one soldier was wounded. He added that eight insurgents were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded during the gun battle in Zewal district.

In northern Kunduz province at least 13 local policemen were killed early on Saturday when their checkpoint came under an attack by Taliban fighters, said Nematullah Temori, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Mr Temori said that seven others were wounded in Qala-e Zal district. Around 10 insurgents were also killed and nine others wounded during the battle, he said.