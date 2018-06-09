A man has died after falling through a roof at a granary.

Police said the man died from his injuries at the WN Lindsay granary in Stracathro, Brechin, Angus.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 9am on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a male having fallen through the roof.

"He subsequently died at the scene as a result of his injuries."

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive said: "We are aware of the incident and we are making preliminary inquiries alongside the police."