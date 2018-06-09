A man has died after falling through a roof at a granary.
Police said the man died from his injuries at the WN Lindsay granary in Stracathro, Brechin, Angus.
Officers were called to the scene shortly before 9am on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a male having fallen through the roof.
"He subsequently died at the scene as a result of his injuries."
A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive said: "We are aware of the incident and we are making preliminary inquiries alongside the police."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.