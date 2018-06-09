Police have found a body of a man in the city centre of Aberdeen.
He has still to be formally identified, but the family of Frank Finnie, 80, who was reported missing from Sheddocksley, have been informed.
Police officers found the body at around 1pm on Saturday.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances but inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the death.
"As is standard a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
