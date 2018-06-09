FRANKENSTEIN’S monster wept over his maker’s body before floating off on a conveniently metaphorical iceberg. Android Roy Batty from Blade Runner – no relation to STV meteorologist Sean – kissed his maker before crushing his skull. Doors frontman Jim Morrison wanted to kill his father and … well, let’s leave that one there.

Gods, monsters and mortals all share the same tragedy then – in order to be truly free, we must first kill our makers. Billionaire futurist Elon Musk, an inventor who is himself an invention of the so-called “mainstream media” (MSM), this week revealed himself to be a mortal with the wrath of a god. And the MSM finally woke up to the fact it had created a monster.

To slay his maker – and simultaneously skewer journalism that doesn’t meet the Musk standard of objective truth – the multi-tasking venture capital whisperer announced plans to create the media equivalent of Rotten Tomatoes. It'll be a sort of “Rate My Hack” website where folk can log in to name, shame and defame their most despised purveyors of p**h. We already have heraldscotland.com here, mate.

Musk then feigned a sense of humour and pretended to his legion of Twitter followers that he’d call this bullyboy shooting gallery “Pravda”, after the Soviet Union’s deeply skewed propaganda publication. Anyone who has ever read a Tesla press release will certainly be familiar with such material.

But this is not just more half-digested whimsy clogging up Musk’s creative pipeline – he’s serious. Apparently he’ll fit it in somewhere between trying to create a “hyperloop” network under LA, getting humans to Mars, launching a worldwide fleet of electric self-driving cars that aren’t recalled after six months and also keeping up appearances in the despised MSM with Hollywood starlets on his arm. He probably cuts his own grass too.

The journalists who created Musk out of smoke, mirrors and hyperbolic futurist optimism now look set to pay a heavy karmic price for elevating such an egotist to such untethered levels of cultural omnipotence.

Like so many media creations before him, Musk has become a true believer in his own inflated hype. Such unhinged hubris, combined with near unlimited financial and cultural clout, must brew a heady cocktail of paranoia and isolation in even the most grounded of folk. At this moment in time, Musk will be seeing enemies everywhere. The scalp of the mainstream media (MSM) will perhaps be the first of many. Let’s understand why.

A Car Crash Story

“It’s super messed up that a Tesla crash resulting in a broken ankle is front-page news,” Musk recently moaned on that digital veranda for blue-ticked elites, Twitter. Admittedly, a broken ankle is only worthy of mention in a headline if it belongs to Cristiano Renaldo. But as Musk well knows, the ankle was not the story.

A self-driving car crashing is clearly a legit tale and if such incidents weren’t covered, the MSM would stand accused of complicity in a Musk cover-up, perhaps in exchange for advertising moolah or access to the uberlord himself. On this occasion, seeing the cold truth in print – not a fawning puff piece in awe of his genius – angered him. It seems Musk's skin is now thinner than his hair before the transplant.

His attempt to name and shame the world's journalists into silence is a telling flash of the real Musk from underneath the layers of his public persona, which was sewn together from various bits of Lex Luthor, von Braun, Einstein and Da Vinci to construct a modern day polymath. The intent was to push a creation into the spotlight that would have the tech-hungry public kneeling in reverence – an engineer, inventor, businessman philosopher and philanthropist, all in the one body. Almost like a Big Tech version of Prince.

This false projection is now flickering. Musk’s businesses are failing to live up to his cosmic projections of unbridled success, leaving many disgruntled shareholders in his wake. Just this week he was subject to a vote attempting to unseat him as chairman at Tesla. His boasts are finally catching up with him and extreme profit will need to be incoming very soon to keep the dogs at bay.

Shareholders who did profit from Musk, however, were those with stocks in MSM – with their cuddly futurist figurehead proving to be very popular clickbait. Present irony acknowledged, of course.

In initial retaliation against the MSM's heinous betrayal in criticising Tesla, Musk made up some “fake news” of his own on Twitter, claiming: “40,000 people who died in American auto accidents alone in past year get almost no coverage.” Apart from in The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press and countless others, that is.

One can only assume Musk licked his finger and held it to the wind, sensing with his infallible judgement that the MSM had collectively turned against him. Perhaps imagining those nine megalomaniacs who own it all agreeing to skewer him in an oak-panelled nuclear bunker somewhere. Mibbie it was Rupert Murdoch’s gaff and Jerry Hall served wee sausage rolls. Trump was probably there too, chuckling away with Richie Manic, Shergar and Jimmy Hoffa.

Making Of A Monster

That Musk is now attempting to destroy his creator is a particularly ironic display of pique – simply because his entire fortune was built upon a chummy MSM business arrangement. This took place just before he founded Paypal – the unnecessary but ubiquitous online payment portal that brought him to cultural prominence.

The cash to fund Paypal came from the sale of Zip2, an online newspaper advertising portal Musk co-owned with his brother – bankrolled by their dad. This software was used to hoodwink the terrified dinosaurs running the 90s MSM with false promises that print products could keep their stranglehold on advertising in the internet age. This certainly didn’t transpire, despite Zip2’s optimistic Musk slogan “We Power the Press.” Ha.

The truth is, even after their faith in Silicon Valley whizzkids blew up in their face – they ringfenced all newspaper advertising revenue for themselves – it still did not turn these media moguls against Musk.

Instead, as his star ascended in the new tech Wild West, they made him a star. Ubiquitous coverage fawned over his genius and vision for humanity’s future in space. The public got what it wanted, hope and futurist escapism, but as Musk grew richer and more powerful, so MSM’s fortunes and influence dwindled.

Admittedly, by designing our own destroyer, we MSM monkeys clearly underestimated Musk. It was a mistake to use such a smart cookie as our projection of humanity’s hopes and fears. We must reap what we sowed. But the public should take heed before rolling out the bunting to celebrate the Fourth Estate’s demise.

With no-one to hold Musk’s power, influence and ambition to account, this mortal – whose true face is becoming visible now the media-constructed mask is slipping – has the power and potential to become either a monster or a god. Perhaps both will be undifferentiated to Musk. It’s become clear that the MSM’s one-time friend now seeks to deliver our death blow, and he’ll stop at nothing to wipe out his creator before it has a chance to destroy him. It’s game on.

APPLE DECLARES WAR ON THE WORLD

WAR – huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing! Unless you have stock in BAE Systems or Haliburton, of course. Or Apple, whose shares hit an all-time high on Monday after CEO Tim Cook launched an offensive that just fell short of Poland’s borders.

Clearly becoming “woke” recently, Tim now understands it’s not war that’s the anomaly, it’s peace. He’s realised conflict is humanity’s default state, waged by each of us every second of every day. War with ourselves, our friends, our colleagues, our families. Sometimes our enemies even get a look in. If we’re not dripping poison on that guy upstairs who never takes his bin out, that noisy family downstairs, the loitering teenagers across the road, that posh street round the corner, the perceived football affiliations of the next town, that snooty city, country, planet then we’re just not at bloody peace with ourselves. Contentment is borne of knowing your enemy, real or imagined.

The rise in Apple’s share price certainly clarified once and for all that war is good for business, rocket fuel for free market forces enslaved to the fortunes of the military-industrial complex. Hitting the stage like a scud missile, the normally mild-mannered Cook’s crazed rant served to finally bring the curtain down on a half century of San Franciscian plastic bonhomie. In this militant serenade to the faithful at the firm’s annual developers’ conference, he declared war not only on his own customers and rival Big Tech titans – but also the police and government. Truly, this was the day Apple declared its Independence Day. From sanity.

First, the CEO stuck the knife into Facebook and Google, hoping jaw-dropping conceit would provide a sufficient smokescreen for the firm’s own fallibility. Without the slightest hint of irony, he said: “Apple think privacy is a fundamental human right ... I think the privacy thing has gotten totally out of control.” He then showed an image of a Safari browser blocking “Facebook.com” from using cookies and website data. A bit like Hitler criticising Genghis Khan’s fur coat.

Cook then highlighted new update features to help customers curb the hours wasted thumbing screens to see who hates us most, as well as parental controls – another not-so-subtle shot fired at Facebook and Google. It seems Apple’s genius answer to tech addiction is … Apple tech. But Cook wasn’t finished. He then forcibly swung his good leg towards the crotch of Apple’s best customers – the super-rich – in particular, the ones who bought a £15,000 solid gold edition of the first iWatch. We can all enjoy some schadenfreude perhaps that the latest OS update will not work on it, leaving many tasteless elite drones with a particularly tacky and expensive bangle.

But the best was still to come. Apparently neither the police or government will now be able to crack the pin-lock on iPhones, no matter the circumstances. Cook revealed that Apple has worked out how to stop such unauthorised access once and for all. The crowd cheered. The FTSE soared. Cook should hold off before uncorking that sparkling mineral water though – history shows that positioning oneself as humanity’s saviour by declaring war never ends well.