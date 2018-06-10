An aspiring Labour candidate who was described as “untruthful” and “evasive” by a judge in a sexual harassment case is the subject of a complaint to a legal watchdog.

An individual has contacted the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission (SLCC) about the conduct of Asim Khan, pictured, in relation to an employment tribunal and a charity he chaired.

Khan said he is "not aware" of this complaint: "Sadly this shows that some will plunge to any depth to maliciously smear me in order to manipulate the Glasgow South West (GSW) selection process."

The contest to become Labour Westminster candidate for GSW is believed to be between left-winger Matt Kerr and Khan, who is a solicitor. However, the campaign has become bogged down over a previous controversy at Roshni, a charity which helped ethnic minority survivors of sexual abuse.

In 2016, a tribunal ruled that a former female staffer, Miss C, had been the victim of “harassment, victimisation and discrimination” by Roshni founder Ali Khan and another man, Shaukat Sultan.

Ali Khan and the charity were ordered to jointly pay the woman around £75,000 in compensation, but she never received a penny.

Although the judgment focused on the perpetrators of the harassment, Asim Khan as chair of the now-defunct charity was also criticised. “We have noted there was a complete failure on behalf of the chairman of the First Respondent, Mr Asim Khan to take any steps to protect the claimant,” it said. The judge also required Asim Khan to issue a letter of apology to Miss C for her treatment by the two other men, which

he did.

An expenses hearing judgment included a summary of the earlier oral findings, which contained further criticism of the would-be candidate: “In relation to Asim Khan, we found Mr Khan was evasive at the outset of cross-examination.”

It added: “We found that Mr Asim Khan was untruthful, and that he did know what was going on between Mr Ali Khan and the claimant ...”

In another section, the judge focused on claims Miss C’s stepfather had been contacted in a bid to pressurise her not to pursue the claims. “We accept Asim Khan contacted [the individual] in circumstances where he understood the claimant to be represented by a solicitor. He himself is a solicitor who appears regularly before the Employment Tribunal and he knew or ought to have known ... it was entirely inappropriate for him to act in this way.”

A third party has now complained to the Commission about Khan and the parts of the judgment that describe him as “untruthful” and “evasive”.

The SLCC is the first point of contact for complaints about lawyers and, for conduct matters. The body has the power to make a referral to the Law Society of Scotland.

The SLCC website says the time limit for a third-party complaint is one year after the specific act has occurred, which would appear to rule out an investigation into Khan. However, the Commission can accept a complaint outside the time limit if it considers there are exceptional reasons or circumstances, or if it is in the public interest to proceed.

The complainant said: “After the reports in the Sunday Herald, where Mr Khan is described as evasive and untruthful by a judge, I was shocked to read that Mr Khan was considered fit for office by the Labour party.”