MORE than one in 10 Scots interviewed in a new poll said they were more likely to vote for independence after the release of a flagship economic report commissioned by the SNP.

The SNP published the findings of the Sustainable Growth Commission to help bolster the economic arguments for independence.

However, a YouGov poll found that 13 per cent said they were more likely to vote yes in a second referendum as a result of the paper, while six per cent said they were less likely to do so.

The survey was commissioned by the anti-independence Scotland In Union group. Its findings showed that 62 per cent said the report would have no impact on whether or not they backed independence. The largest group – 41 per cent of those questioned – said it would make no difference as they were already opposed to independence and would continue to hold this view.

There were also 21 per cent who said the report would have no effect on their views as they already supported independence and would continue to do so. A fifth of those polled (20 per cent) said they did not know if it would alter their views.

A total of 1,018 Scots were questioned for the study, with the research carried out between June 5 and June 8. Just over half (51 per cent) said they would be opposed to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling for a second independence referendum this autumn – with 42 per cent of people strongly opposed to this. Meanwhile, 38 per cent said they would support the SNP leader if she pressed for a fresh vote – something Sturgeon has said the party's victory in the 2016 Holyrood elections gives it a mandate for.

Scotland In Union released the poll in the aftermath of the SNP conference in Aberdeen, with chief executive Pamela Nash stating: "It's clear most Scots would rather they dropped their referendum obsession and got on with the day job of running the country."