A HOUSE near Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire, burst into flames yesterday after apparently being hit by lightning.
Social media users posted the dramatic images amid thunderstorms across many areas in Scotland. Flames could be seen blazing at the top of the house in the Woodilee area. Firefighters battled the fire, but images posted later on social media appeared to show the roof had been destroyed.
Meanwhile, others in Scotland posted images of hailstorms so severe they left parts of Scotland looking like they’d had snowfall.
Weather forecasters had warned of “danger to life” lightning and hail for Saturday.
