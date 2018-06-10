A man has been found dead at a house near Cowdenbeath in Fife.
Police have launched an investigation into the 49-year-old's death, which they are treating as unexplained.
He was found dead at a property in Park Street in Crosshill on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries are at an early stage, however, we are currently treating the death as unexplained."
