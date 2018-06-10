WHILE Scotland may not be having much luck with any national team presence at this summer’s World Cup, a squad of over 30 under-10s have been flying the flag this weekend after they set off to Europe to compete in a tournament in Eindhoven.

A travelling party of 78 from St Cadoc’s Youth Club in the south side of Glasgow, including coaches and parents, set off on Friday morning to take part in the competition, hosted by Dutch club SV Nevelo FC.