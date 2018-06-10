WHILE Scotland may not be having much luck with any national team presence at this summer’s World Cup, a squad of over 30 under-10s have been flying the flag this weekend after they set off to Europe to compete in a tournament in Eindhoven.
A travelling party of 78 from St Cadoc’s Youth Club in the south side of Glasgow, including coaches and parents, set off on Friday morning to take part in the competition, hosted by Dutch club SV Nevelo FC.
St Cadoc’s fielded four teams in the under-9s and under-8s categories – St Cadoc’s Athletic, St Cadocs Caledonian, St Cadoc’s United and St Cadoc’s City – led by coaches Mitch Morley and Paul Gallagher.
While under-8s St Cadoc’s City lost their first game 11-0, they bounced back to beat the Germans, the Dutch and the Belgians to claim the runners up trophy.
Another St Cadoc’s head coach, Phil Greenwell, said: “Although our senior pros never made the World Cup, these 30-plus seven and eight year olds showed the spirit, determination and creativity to represent Scotland heroically on the international stage.”
Given that one former St Cadoc’s creation, Liam Lindsay, went on to play for Partick Thistle before moving to current club Barnsley, perhaps Scotland manager Alex McLeish will be watching …
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.