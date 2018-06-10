IT’S official – the shortlist for the Sunday Herald’s Culture Awards, Scotland’s Oscars, can be unveiled today. The awards, in association with Edinburgh Napier University and now in their third year, are to celebrate, reward and nurture the huge pool of talent across the Scottish arts and cultural scene.

Among the big names up for awards are actors James McAvoy, Karen Gillan and Peter Capaldi as well as famed writer Bernard MacLaverty and comedian Daniel Sloss.