IT’S official – the shortlist for the Sunday Herald’s Culture Awards, Scotland’s Oscars, can be unveiled today. The awards, in association with Edinburgh Napier University and now in their third year, are to celebrate, reward and nurture the huge pool of talent across the Scottish arts and cultural scene.
Among the big names up for awards are actors James McAvoy, Karen Gillan and Peter Capaldi as well as famed writer Bernard MacLaverty and comedian Daniel Sloss.
This year saw over 150 entries received across the award's 16 categories, which celebrate and reward the very best of Scottish culture as well as up and coming artists. This year’s panel received entries from renowned cultural events, creative venues, up-and-coming talent, and show-stopping performances.
The awards, which take place at Glasgow’s art and music venue SWG3 on July 12.
One of the judges. Pauline Miller Judd, dean of the School of Arts and Creative Industries at Edinburgh Napier University, said: “Judging these awards gets harder every year. Congratulations to the finalists in all categories on being shortlisted.”
EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate, are sponsoring the Cultural Event of the Year category, which this year is split across National and International Event categories. Rhona Corscadden, senior events manager at EventScotland, said: “Congratulations to all the finalists for this year’s Sunday Herald Scottish Culture Awards. All the nominations really showed just how vibrant Scotland’s cultural scene is, making for a tough job narrowing it down to the final nominees. I wish all the finalists up for an award the best of luck.”
For more information on how to attend the awards next month, please visit: http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/sunday-herald-culture-awards/ or contact Hannah Docherty on 0141 302 6037
