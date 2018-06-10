HER fingers felt delicate in my grasp. Her palms were as cool as porcelain. We were ballroom dancing and, when she lifted my hand into the air, I would sloppily pirouette. My North Korean dance partner was a portrait of composure. Sadly, she was leading around an American klutz. As we did the waltz or foxtrot or whatever – all I know is that she played the male lead, spinning me around like a debutante – I tried to make sense of it all.

When my wife, friends and I entered this state-run North Korean restaurant in Bangkok, I expected a spectacle of maximum kitsch. There are similar joints scattered around Southeast Asia and, for better or worse, I’ve been to quite a few.

You don’t come to these places for the overpriced bibimbap. The waitresses are the star attraction. After dishing out sizzling beef, they don spangly gowns and twirl about the dining hall, moving in perfect concert like a school of fish.

All the while, they sing beautifully into wireless mics. You might hear the schmaltzy Titanic theme song. Or Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da by The Beatles – sometimes punched up with an accordion solo. Or John Denver’s Country Roads in soaring operatic vocals.

But in my half-dozen visits to various overseas North Korean restaurants, I’ve never witnessed any physical contact between the waitresses and the guests. Thus my shock when one of them glided over to my chair and beckoned me to dance.

That’s how I ended up holding hands with a representative of the world’s most anti-social regime.

She was resplendent in her pink hanbok, a Korean dress that, from the waist, opens up and stretches down to the floor like a massive bell. We were grace and gracelessness intertwined. My beat-up Nikes squeaked on the tile floor. Her footsteps were silent beneath her voluminous dress, its hem caressing the ground.

Let me be perfectly clear: our impromptu coupling was about as sensual as a middle-school dance. As I spun clumsily, I heard my friends guffawing. I could also feel the eyes of their smartphone cameras upon us, collecting top-notch blackmail.

The North Koreans were recording us too, of course. The ceiling was studded with little orb-shaped cameras. There was one in each corner, scanning every vantage point, capturing every conversation and gesture. As with all North Korean restaurants, this joint was thoroughly bugged.

The dancing waitress was soon joined by three ladies with identical bangs and identical glittery heels. Behind them, a screen lit up with idyllic North Korean scenery: hulking mountain ranges and dazzling snow drifts, each image photoshopped to crisp perfection.

Vivid circles of colour flashed upon the floor. They were beamed down from a bank of rotating disco lights mounted overhead. The women yanked the other customers from their seats – my wife, my pals, plus the only other customers: a few beer-buzzed Chinese men.

We were arranged into a conga line, gripping one another’s shoulders and snaking around the dining room. The waitresses were still singing, their voices melded in flawless harmony. They beamed with rehearsed joy. Any trace of individuality was hidden behind masks of practised perfection. I glanced up at the projector screen to see a funny-looking map of Asia. It was dominated by a glowing red nation that I didn’t immediately recognise.

Then it hit me. The nation was Korea, a fictional version where the two halves are married as one – all under the reign of the Kim clan. This imaginary country was depicted at an outsized scale. In reality, the Korean peninsula is just a bit larger than Florida. On this make-believe map, it looked as big as Brazil.

Block letters began to flash underneath:

KOREA IS ONE!

KOREA IS ONE!

KOREA IS ONE!

And that was my final lucid memory of the night.

North Koreans are, in the minds of Westerners, among the most exoticised people on earth. For many, encountering one of them is a truly novel experience. The regime in Pyongyang understands quite well that rarity breeds value. Its officials know that curious foreigners will pay for proximity to the citizens they’ve so thoroughly isolated. So they find nations willing to host restaurants where tourists can indulge in a rare thrill: nights out with a cheery troupe of North Koreans.

There are more than 100 of these eateries scattered around Asia. Most are in China. But the second-biggest market is Southeast Asia, a tourism magnet attracting 100 million annual visitors from around the world. There are now Pyongyang-run eateries across Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, Laos and Thailand.

The female servers at these restaurants aren’t just any North Koreans, mind you. They’re exported from the regime’s artist class – an elite clique of singers, instrumentalists and dancers. They’ve been diverted from their official role – musically venerating the Kim regime – into tourist traps overseas. As Professor Sung-Yoon Lee of Boston’s Tufts University, a top expert on North Korea, told me: "They could be very competitive students at any leading conservatory in New York. They’re very talented, very pretty," Lee said. "But they aren’t only selected based on looks. The regime also looks at the allegiance of their families. They must go through an intense selection process."

In other words, the woman who slow dances with a gangly foreigner in Hanoi or Bangkok may be the daughter of a North Korean colonel. Her high-class lineage, however, does not guarantee a life of ease. These women operate under conditions that, if replicated in London or Los Angeles, might land their employers in prison. The singing waitresses don’t report to work. They live at work. They all bunk together in dorms, located above the dining hall or in rented buildings nearby.

Though posted near some of the world’s top tourist sites – Bangkok’s temples or the ruins of Angkor Wat – they are forbidden from leaving their restaurant’s immediate vicinity without close supervision. The women are constantly surveilled, both through recording devices installed around the property and by their own colleagues.

"What’s interesting," Lee says, "is that restaurants are an entrepreneurial enterprise. So you may ask, 'How is that allowed by an authoritarian regime that bans free enterprise back home?' It’s because this regime desperately needs foreign cash. They’ll do anything to acquire it."

North Korea’s government, Lee says, "operates like a giant criminal syndicate". Its ruling party officials may proclaim themselves the guardians of a sacred Marxist revolution, one that will eventually liberate all Koreans from "capitalist hell". But they actually function more like a transnational mafia – one that now happens to own a hydrogen bomb.

At North Korea’s outset, its founding father Kim Il-sung envisioned a utopia so thoroughly socialist that its citizens would seldom touch cash. It hasn’t worked out that way. Today, the government is starving for foreign money. Its own currency, decorated with atomic symbols and stoic peasants, is an over-manipulated and semi-worthless mess.

This sad situation is owed in large part to the Kim clan’s pursuit of humankind’s most powerful creation: nuclear weapons. To punish the regime, the United Nations imposes sanctions that restrict North Korea from accessing the global financial system. So the regime feels justified in seeking cash in the underworld.

North Korea’s MI6 equivalent, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, oversees a vast network of criminality. It has experience in heroin production, cranking out bogus $100 bills and counterfeiting name-brand cigarettes. More recently, the bureau has cultivated brilliant hacker units. They’ve pulled multi-million dollar online heists on international banks, including the New York Federal Reserve. Each shady enterprise is like a straw through which the regime sucks up money from afar, hoping to sustain its weak pulse. But Pyongyang also generates cash through a grey market scheme: deploying citizens abroad to work for less than the local minimum wage.

North Korea has deployed an army of roughly 100,000 workers around the world, mostly to Russia and China but also across Asia and the Middle East. These workers are used as cheap labour to build skyscrapers, stitch clothes and, yes, sing in kitschy lounges.

But whether its workers are sawing logs in Siberia or crooning in Bangkok, the regime absorbs their weekly pay, often taking a 50 to 75 per cent cut. So says Andrei Lankov, a Russian scholar studying North Korea’s economy.

The South Korean government likes to portray the singing waitresses as shadow fundraisers for Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program. But Lankov believes it’s more complicated than that. The cash that guest workers raise, he said, will go to everything from “Chanel bags for mistresses of top leaders” to “antibiotics for sick children” to “spare parts for trans-continental missiles capable of hitting New York".

The workers themselves are held blameless for their government’s wrongdoing. And rightly so. Because they have so little autonomy – they can’t quit or even complain – Human Rights Watch refers to the waitresses are trafficking victims. Like all foreign-deployed North Koreans, they’re believed to toil under conditions the UN describes as "forced labour" or "slave like".

But I’ve often wondered: is that how these women see themselves?

Active-duty waitresses from North Korea don’t talk to American journalists. I know this because, against my better judgment, I approached the manager of yet another Pyongyang-run eatery in Bangkok and asked to interview his staff. He told me that the US media are filled with “liars” that “just make up stuff and put it on CNN".

So I set out to find someone with the freedom to talk – a woman raised in the same arts-and-propaganda regime that produces the singing waitresses. Her name is Han Seo-hee, now 35, a former North Korean singer extraordinaire. I met her in Seoul.

Before Han defied her government by fleeing to South Korea in 2006, she had risen to the top echelons of the Pyongyang performance circuit. She’s even played the oungum (a lute-like instrument) in a recital for Kim Jong-il.

At the age of eight – as a little girl in the mountainous town of Musan, North Korea – Han was pulled from her classroom by a regime-appointed talent scout. She was asked to sing a few bars. It was quickly decided: unlike her peers, Han would not spend her afternoons yanking up radishes on a collective farm. She would instead devote her adolescence to glorifying the fatherland through song.

"It was a high honor," Han said. "My mother was thrilled that her daughter would become an artist."

Each day, after school ended at 2pm, Han reported to a four-story cement rehearsal hall. There were classrooms devoted to honing different skills: dancing, choral singing or playing instruments. The children often trained hours past sunset.

Their goal was flawless synchronicity. North Korea’s artistic style is steeped in socialist idealism. Their many voices had to resound as a single, unwavering one. There is no room for flashy soloists, no place for prima donnas. "In America or South Korea, girls have attitude," Han said. "In North Korea, forget it. You’re not there to be creative or steal the spotlight."

The young performers noticed that they all looked alike: slender, milk-skinned, eyes like fawns. "You need big eyes, a fair complexion and a round face," Han said. "Appearance is as important as musical aptitude."

This is the genetic material required of all North Korean female performers. Those who fully exploit their gifts will rise in the ranks, Han says, and enjoy pleasures unknown to peasants.

Top-notch singers are often rewarded with residence in the capital, Pyongyang, where they enjoy a rare luxury: a steady supply of hot water and electricity. They get to adorn themselves in silky gowns and perfume. In their weekly rations, they may receive tropical fruit instead of cabbage – a food perk beyond any rice farmer’s dreams.

Singers can secure their status by joining performance teams attached to various bureaus. These organs of state are run by generals who, like members of a royal court, enjoy surrounding themselves with artisans. Han was recruited to sing and play the lute for the Ministry of People’s Security, which runs a network of gulags. (Imagine if the Stasi had its own orchestra.)

"By North Korean standards, we always ate well," Han said. "Other artists wanted to join my special orchestra just for the food."

"So what did you eat?" I ask.

"Bananas!"

"Bananas?"

"Oh, yes," she said. "My cousins were so jealous."

This is the world from which North Korea’s singing waitresses are plucked and sent abroad, Han told me. The restaurant circuit is actually "a good way to make use of our not-so-talented people". The regime, Han said, keeps its most talented singers at home. "So it’s good for girls who were selected as children but don’t grow tall enough."

Moreover, the pittance they receive from working overseas – perhaps $2,000 a year – is considered a small fortune in North Korea, where the nation’s $28 billion economy is roughly on par with that of Edinburgh. A typical North Korean might make as little as $500 per year.

Han was never tapped to sing abroad. ("I was too talented," she said.) But she did train alongside women who were sent overseas. She told me they usually jumped at the opportunity to make money for their families.

This pulled my thoughts back to that dancer in Bangkok – the woman with whom I conga’d and pirouetted – and her fellow socialist showgirls, each wearing a smile they’d rehearsed since childhood.

I’d come to Han seeking insight into their inner lives. Do they feel honoured to carry out their sworn duty: generating funds to fortify their nation against a foreign menace? Or are these women like captive songbirds – with masters charging admission to their cages?

Had I indulged in some glammed-up slave trade? I put this word to Han – "slaves" – and she rolled her eyes.

They’re not slaves, she said. They’re banana eaters.

"So," I asked, "you don’t think the waitresses I’ve met are unhappy?"

"Hardly," Han said. "They are the envy of their friends and the pride of their families."

Han seemed sincere. But in the coming days, I would learn that conditions in these restaurants were perhaps murkier than she knew. My continued pursuit of these questions would lead me to a strange plot entangling a dozen North Korean waitresses, a kidnapping plot and a clique of South Korean spies.

This is an extract from Patrick Winn’s new book, Hello Shadowlands: Inside the meth fiefdoms, rebel hideouts and bomb-scarred party towns of South East Asia (Icon books, £14.99)