THE Women's Equality Party (WEP) will seek to put up a candidate against disgraced politician Mark McDonald MSP if he stands in the next Scottish elections in 2021.

McDonald stepped down as Childcare Minister following claims of sexual harassment but returned to the Scottish Parliament as an MSP earlier this year despite an inquiry uncovering his "deliberate" pattern of “inappropriate” and “persistent” behaviour towards two women.

Party leader Sophie Walker yesterday told members at the UK feminist party's first Scottish conference since it was launched in 2015, that despite the prominence of female politicians including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson, his refusal to step down from Parliament was proof that that the institution was "still patriarchal".

Walker, who last year stood in Shipley against Conservative MP Philip Davies to protest against his views on domestic violence policy, said the party would now turn its attention to McDonald's Aberdeen Donside constituency if he decided to stand in the future.

She told the Sunday Herald that as a small party it aimed to act tactically to split the vote in order to highlight the need for all parties to take gender equality seriously.

"The pace of change has been glacial so we work strategically to make the most impact," she added. "As McDonald has insisted on sitting tight despite his behaviour, that is a seat that we will be asking our members to consider. Sexual harassment is not about sex, it's about power and we can end sexual harassment by understanding that it is a cause and consequence of inequality."

Other issues discussed at the conference include calls for the Scottish Government to introduce the so-called Nordic model, which criminalises those who purchase sex. Supporters claim it drives down demand and protects women from abuse and trafficking. However, opponents including Amnesty International, favour complete decriminalisation of sex work.

The party will also push for legislation to allow 50/50 quotas in the Scottish Parliament. Kirstein Rummery, Scottish policy spokesperson, added: "There is often opposition to the idea of quotas because it is felt that positions should be given on merit. But merit as we currently see it is often shorthand for privilege.

"At the moment we have two thirds men and the system favours the incumbent. Without quotas it will take take 50 years to reach parity."

Mark McDonald declined to comment.