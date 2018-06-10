RISING Aberdeen-based band The 101 are the lucky winners of a Belladrum Festival competition, in association with the Sunday Herald, earning the six-piece indie pop-funk band a place on the festival bill.

The 101 were in competition with three other up and coming hopefuls for the chance to perform as part of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Music and Arts Festival. An online poll began last month on the heraldscotland.com website and allowed members of the public the chance to vote for their favourite band or solo singer, of which The 101 ultimately won. Festival sponsor BBC Alba will broadcast the band's set.

“BBC ALBA will be back at Belladrum this year, broadcasting live on Thursday August 2, Friday August 3 and Saturday August 4 with a mix of stage sets and acoustic performances. The 101 has been invited to perform an exclusive acoustic set for broadcast on BBC Alba,” the channel said.

Although they are still a relatively young band, having only been formed in 2017, The 101 have already begun to make a name for themselves, both locally and nationally. Consisting of band members Dexter Fawcett (lead vocals and synth), Ross Buchan (lead guitar), Cameron Stephen (drums and vocals), Andrew Joseph (electric guitar), Matthew Read (guitar and vocals) and Nick Cameron (upright bass and bass guitar), The 101 specialises in classic 1980s funk, incorporating it into their own take on anthemic Indie pop music. This is a unique style that has already brought the band to the attention of major studios and publications, like BBC Scotland, STV, NME and Clash Magazine, as well as editorial backing from Spotify. This has seen the band awarded accolades that include the Pride of Aberdeen’s The Ones to Watch 2017 award, and being featured on Amazing Radio’s Starlets to Watch in 2018.

Now, the band find themselves in the spotlight once again, as their recent competition win provides a significant opportunity to climb further up the music industry ladder. Having already played to sold out crowds on their Scottish tour, notably at Aberdeen’s local The Lemon Tree live music venue, as well as sharing the stage with other notable bands like Fickle Friends, Vistas, Pride, and The Little Kicks, The 101 are no strangers to the Scottish live scene. Their new placing on the bill for Belladrum means they will be playing alongside other major musical talents, such as Paloma Faith, Primal Scream, Amy MacDonald, The Charlatans, Professor Green and Roseanne Cash.

The Belladrum Tartan House Festival has run annually since its inception in 2004. It has continued to rapidly grow in popularity since then, having sold out in advance every year since 2008. Hosting a venue of up to 18,500 people over the course of two and a half days, it has become one of Scotland’s largest cultural events, known in particular for its family friendly atmosphere and diverse musical scope.

Belladrum veterans include The Proclaimers, Tom Jones, Ed Sheeren, Madness, The Wombats, and even Two Door Cinema Club, one of The 101’s key influences, among many others. Offering numerous stages for its various live performers, as well as several alternatives including children’s play areas, arts and crafts workshops, and music and dance classes, the festival has become a place for bands to expand their audiences, and for said audiences to discover new talents.

The festival will be held at the Belladrum Estate near Inverness between Thursday August 2 and Saturday August 4, where The 101 will join the vast line up of musical talents on display.