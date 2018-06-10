US president Donald Trump put the cat among the pigeons from the start of the G7 summit in Quebec, suggesting that former member Russia should be reinstated.
Rows over trade followed, but Mr Trump maintains that he rates his relationship with the other leaders as a “10”.
An image on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Instagram account shows a “spontaneous” meeting that resembles a stand-off.
Mrs Merkel and the IMF’s Christine Lagarde were meanwhile left looking at an empty seat before the late arrival of Mr Trump to a Gender Equality Advisory Council breakfast.
On the streets of Quebec, anti-G7 protesters threw flares and confronted police.
In seemingly happier times, the G7 “family” poses for an official photograph.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.