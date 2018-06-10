THOUSANDS of women pulled on their trainers and hit the streets of Glasgow for the Great Women’s 10k yesterday.
Spectators lined the streets to cheer on the runners as they headed off from the West End and took in a host of city landmarks, including the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Glasgow University, the Riverside Museum and SSE Hydro, before reaching the finishing line in Kelvingrove Park.
Leicester-born long-distance runner Gemma Steel was first over the line, completing the course in 34:09. Speaking of her win, Miss Steel said: “It’s good to be here in Scotland and winning on a great course. It was very warm out there but I really enjoyed the run today.”
Women of all abilities took part in the female-only event, many raising much-needed funds for their chosen charities, each with their own inspiring reasons for taking part.
Katie Kirkup, from event organiser The Great Run Company, said: “The Great Women’s Run is a very special event that has an amazing atmosphere.
“But even more special are the thousands of ladies who take part, supporting and encouraging each other. First or last across the finish line, the emotion and exhilarating feeling of achievement is the same and we congratulate each and every one of them.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.