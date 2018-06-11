One of the UK’s most prominent human rights activists has criticised the SNP Government for cutting the core funding of an award-winning HIV charity.

Peter Tatchell said the loss of funds for HIV Scotland made “no medical or financial sense” and called on the Government to “reverse this ill-judged decision”.

Established in 1994, HIV Scotland has carried out its advocacy and anti-stigma work with the help around £270,000 a year from the public purse.

However, the Government decided last year to put the wider sexual health and blood-borne virus funding pot out to tender and the charity lost out.

The organisation is depending on interim funding, but the money runs out soon, staff have been laid off and the body faces closure.

In an email last week, HIV Scotland chief executive George Valiotis warned that the charity is at “risk” and said of the Government’s actions:

“We are naturally completely shocked by this decision because it came at a time where we were recognised in an award by the British Medical Association for an outstanding contribution to improving sexual health across the United Kingdom.”

Tatchell, who failed to become a Labour MP in 1983 after he was the victim of a homophobic by-election campaign, has become a household name for his defence of human rights through non-violent direct action.

He told the Herald: "The funding cut to HIV Scotland is short-sighted and makes no medical or financial sense. The education work of this effective, acclaimed charity is helping prevent HIV infection, which will save the Scottish health service the far greater costs of treating people who may otherwise become infected. I urge the Scottish government to recognise the long-term savings that HIV Scotland is helping secure and to reverse this ill-judged decision.”

In 2001, Tatchell was badly beaten by bodyguards of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe after trying to make a citizen’s arrest on the African leader.

He was also attacked by neo-Nazis in Russia after activists tried to present a petition asking the then mayor of Moscow, Yuri Luzhkov, to lift a ban on a Gay Pride parade.

Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “An internationally respected campaigner like Peter weighing in to this debate is a measure of just how misguided and dangerous the removal of funding to HIV Scotland is.

“13% of people in this country infected with HIV don’t know they have it. That’s where HIV Scotland matter most. Getting people tested and into treatment. To lose their contribution to the landscape could see HIV transmission start to escalate again. The government must reverse this decision.”

Valiotis said: “Peter Tatchell’s support for the organisation is greatly appreciated. He recognises that HIV Scotland is the only independent organisation in Scotland that can work on behalf of all people living with and at risk of HIV, and in partnership with decision makers and service providers. As we continue our discussions with government, we hope they too will recognise the important role we have in ensuring Scotland can reach healthy lives, zero new transmissions, and zero stigma.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson referred to the First Minister’s comments last week about the “open round held for sexual health and blood-borne virus funding”, where she said:

“If the Government had interfered in the funding round that I spoke about, that would have meant funding being taken away from organisations that had already been successful in that open application process. In that case, members would, I am sure, have been asking me why the Government had done that. That is the situation, and we will continue to work positively with HIV Scotland.”