More than 500 Scottish troops working in Iraq will soon return home after helping local forces in the battle against IS.
Some 250 soldiers from the Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion, (known as 2 SCOTS) and 282 from the Black Watch 3rd Battalion (known as 3 SCOTS) are currently deployed in Iraq working to bring stability to the war-torn country.
They have been providing vital training and mentoring to the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) to help the country respond to IS threats, including learning how to counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), infantry skills, combat medical techniques and engineering skills.
The Scottish soldiers are teaching local trainers, which will mean courses can then be run by Iraqi nationals in the future.
Troops from both 2 SCOTS, who are based in Glencourse Barracks in Penicuik, and 3 SCOTS, who are based in Fort George in Inverness, are coming to the end of their tours and will hand over to other British Army units.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.