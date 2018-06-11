More than 500 Scottish troops working in Iraq will soon return home after helping local forces in the battle against IS.

Some 250 soldiers from the Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion, (known as 2 SCOTS) and 282 from the Black Watch 3rd Battalion (known as 3 SCOTS) are currently deployed in Iraq working to bring stability to the war-torn country.

They have been providing vital training and mentoring to the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) to help the country respond to IS threats, including learning how to counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), infantry skills, combat medical techniques and engineering skills.

The Scottish soldiers are teaching local trainers, which will mean courses can then be run by Iraqi nationals in the future.

Troops from both 2 SCOTS, who are based in Glencourse Barracks in Penicuik, and 3 SCOTS, who are based in Fort George in Inverness, are coming to the end of their tours and will hand over to other British Army units.