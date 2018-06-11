THE former childcare minister who quit the government and the SNP after alleged sexual misconduct is facing potential sanctions from his fellow MSPs this week.

Mark McDonald, who now sits as the Independent member for Aberdeen Donside, will learn his fate after a closed door meeting of Holyrood’s standards committee.

The committee is expected to consider a report from the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life, who has been investigating Mr McDonald’s conduct since March.

SNP MSP James Dornan complained one of his staff had been a victim of unwanted attention from Mr McDonald, and that she had been hospitalised as a result.

Mr Dornan said Holyrood had a “duty of care” to protect people from Mr McDonald.

The Sunday Times reported the Commissioner had made some critical findings about Mr McDonald, but also cleared him of other complaints.

Based on the Commissioner’s full report, the committee will decide whether to recommend sanctions - potentially including suspension - subject to a vote by the full parliament.

Mr McDonald, 38, resigned as a minister in November after admitting inappropriate behaviour, which he initially downplayed as a misguided attempt at humour.

An SNP investigation concluded he had deliberately and persistently pestered two women with “inappropriate and unwanted” messages, paid them “unwanted attention causing distress”, and was guilty of “exploiting his position of power”.

He left the SNP the day before the findings of the SNP report were made public.

After an absence of six months, he then returned to Holyrood as an Independent, meaning he stands to collect around £200,000 in wages before the next Holyrood election.

He has already received an automatic £7000 golden goodbye for leaving ministerial office.

A report into sexual harassment at the parliament last week concluded Holyrood’s policies and procedures on the issue should be urgently updated.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “On 15 March, the Committee referred a complaint on the Member to the Ethical Standards Commissioner. The Committee will follow due process and set out its views on the Commissioner’s report at its earliest opportunity. Until then, it would not be appropriate to offer any other comment.”