Poldark fans have said Aidan Turner would be the perfect James Bond after he emerged dripping wet from the sea as the new series started.

Turner’s alter ego Ross Poldark stalks out of the water with his shirt off in the opening scene of the fourth series of the BBC drama, which viewers said resembled the scene in which 007 Daniel Craig strides from the ocean in Casino Royale.

Many have said Turner would be the right choice to take over as the suave spy when Craig hangs up Bond’s tux.

One fan posted a clip of Craig’s scene on Twitter and said: “Aiden Turner just smashed his James Bond audition #Poldark.”

Another tweeted: ““Remove the breeches. Swop them for a pair of blue shorts and if that’s not a Bond in the making then show me what is.”

“And Aidan Turner ticks off another box on the #Bond audition list,” posted another.

“Aidan Turner just had his James Bond moment walking out the sea and did a much better job,” gushed another.

Craig is currently gearing up for his fifth outing as Bond.

The film is expected to be his last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

He previously stated that he would rather “slash my wrists” than return to the role, but later said that he made the remarks two days after he finished shooting Spectre and was exhausted.