Three teenagers reported missing in Ayrshire have been found by police in Manchester.
Olivia Bryson, 14, Gary Newman, 14, and Kevin Paul, 13, had not been seen since boarding a train at Glengarnock station at 11.15am on Friday.
Police Scotland said they had been missing before but officers were concerned due to their age.
They were thought to have travelled to Manchester and police confirmed all three had been traced safe and well in the city.
