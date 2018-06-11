ONE in 10 women working in the Scottish media has been sexually assaulted at their office, according to a new survey.

The figure is just the latest to expose what campaigners call "endemic" workplace sexual harassment since allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sparked the global #metoo movement last year.

It comes from new research carried out by Women in Journalism Scotland, a campaign group representing reporters and other media workers, after the Weinstein case sent shockwaves through the international news and entertainment industries.

WiJ surveyed 177 women, finding that nearly a third had been harassed; more than 44 per cent had endured unwelcome sexual advances; and two thirds had suffered lewd or sexist behaviour.

The survey suggests such experiences are not isolated. Nearly half of those who took part said they had been exposed to lewd or sexist behaviour more than three times. A total of 11 per cent said they had been sexually assaulted; more than 2.3 per cent, four individuals, said they had been sexually assaulted more than three times at their workplace. A total of 11 per cent said they had been sexually assaulted; four individuals saying they had been attacked on more than three occasions.

Libby Brookes, a Guardian journalist who co-chairs WiJ Scotland, said: “Sadly, it comes as no great surprise that media and communications suffer the same endemic levels of sexism and sexual harassment as all other industries.

"The situation is compounded, as in other industries, by the fact that most senior roles in the media are still occupied by men.

“However, given that it is our job to investigate, report and translate events to the wider public, it’s especially important that these stories are not presented through a filter that is hostile to women."

"All employers have a responsibility to ensure that their workplaces are safe and equal environments to work in. But it is up to individuals of both sexes not to enable or collude in this sort of behaviour through their silence.

The WiJ survey also revealed low levels of confidence that men assaulting or harassing colleagues would be dealt with. More than two thirds of those sexually harassed did not make a complaint. Of those who complained, only one in four felt it was dealt with to their satisfaction.

Nearly one in five workers who took part in the survey said there were no women in roles more senior than their own. No Scottish national newspaper currently has a female editor.

The WiJ survey was self-selecting. However, its findings are broadly in line with other polling. A BBC survey of 2000 adults across the UK found one in five men and half of all women had been harassed.

Mr Weinstein is now facing criminal charges. Allegations against him from high profile women such as Angelie Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow set in chain a huge social media outcry around the world with women using the #metoo hashtag on Twitter. However, his story also inspired specific action against men in the news industry. In America, the host of the NBC morning show Today, Matt Lauer, was dismissed after allegations he repeatedly harassed a colleague.

John McLellan, director of the Scottish Newspaper Society, which represents print media outlets, including The Herald, said the figures were 'disgraceful'.

The former Scotsman editor added: "In my experience employers do take the problem seriously, but clearly from these statistics there is still a very long way to go to give women the confidence that complaints about inappropriate behaviour will be handled properly.

"It is of little comfort to learn from this survey that Scottish media companies are no worse than others when it comes to sexism and sexual harassment, but the revelation that one woman in ten surveyed had experienced what they regarded as an assault is disgraceful.

"I would urge all employers and employees to be vigilant about unacceptable behaviour and don't hesitate to take action."

Ms Brookes, meanwhile, also backed new proposed Scottish hate laws to tackle sexist bullying online after a third of survey respondents said had been abused over the internet.

The vast majority of respondents were white, able-bodied and aged between 25 and 54.