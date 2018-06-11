Scotland cricket superstar Calum MacLeod was banned from speaking in Gaelic during a match.

The umpire ordered him to button it because it was unfair and rude to other players - team-mates and the opposition.

MacLeod blasted a stunning unbeaten 140 in Edinburgh to spur the Scots to history-making glory against England on Sunday.

And today he is aiming to keep up the momentum when Scotland square up to Pakistan in the first of two T20 clashes at the same venue.

MacLeod and sibling Allan - both fluent in Gaelic - were appearing for Coatbridge-based club Drumpellier in a junior league match when the language curb was imposed.

His brother, now a broadcaster with BBC Alba, said: “It was hilarious.

“I was keeping wicket and Calum was bowling - so using the Gaelic was useful to discuss tactics between deliveries.

“But this particular umpire took exception and told us to speak English."

MacLeod had also made history in 2009 when he became the first Gaelic speaker to appear in a Test match - for England.

He was attached to Warwickshire in at the time and was called up as substitute fielder in the Ashes tussle with Australia at Edgbaston.

His appearance created a stir among the home fans, who started to chant “are you Scotland in disguise".

As the he prepared for the Pakistan challenge, it was revealed that MacLeod and Scots coach Grant Bradburn had been snapped up by Derbyshire for their T20 Vitality Blast campaign.

Bradbury will provide support for specialist white-ball coaches John Wright and Dominic Cork.

Derbyshire supremo Kim Barnett said: “We’re delighted to be working with Cricket Scotland and to have Calum and Grant on board - along with another top Scots player Safyaan Sharif.

“Calum is a powerful striker and showed against England what he can do on the big stage.

“He offers further depth to our squad, alongside Safyaan, for what is a busy month of cricket.”

Bradburn added: “It’s an exciting partnership between Cricket Scotland and Derbyshire."