SCOTS have given £400 million a year more to charity in 2017, even though there was a dip in the numbers feeling generous.

The latest report by the Charities Aid Foundation reveals that there has been a 50 per cent annual rise in donations to charity last year with the total given crashing through the £1 billion barrier.

But the CAF said it was of "some concern" that there was a slight dip in the number of people giving money to charity year-on-year and that the rise is the result of the same number of people giving more, with the typical donation going up from £36 in 2016 to £60 in 2017.

It is believed the drop may be the result of a drop in trust in charities.

It comes as experts in the third sector earlier this year warned in February that donations to Scottish charities could be damaged by the Oxfam sex scandal and public trust could be hit hard.

Oxfam workers in Haiti were accused of paying prostitutes and holding ‘Caligula-style’ orgies, with participants allegedly including under-age girls, in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake there.

It was then also alleged that the charity knew about concerns over the behaviour of Oxfam’s country director for Haiti, Roland van Hauwermeiren, in a previous posting in Chad.

Figures released by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations in February showed that trust in charities had dropped by nine per cent over the last two years.

The SCVO findings prompted the group to launch a new campaign called I Love Charity, amid evidence that donations were being hit.

The CAF’s Scotland Giving report says Scotsgave an estimated £1.2 billion to charity in 2017, up from the £813 million donated in 2016.

It also said that in 2017, 63 per cent of Scots questioned claimed to have donated money to charity compared to 65 per cent in 2016.

The CAF survey report said: "This leads to a key policy question about how to encourage giving and whether it should focus on getting more people to give or getting those who give to give more, or indeed, a combination of both."

Anna Fowlie, chief executive of the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) said: “The findings from CAF’s report are fairly positive as they show that although the number of people giving has decreased, the amount of money being donated to charities in Scotland has gone up, which is great.

"Figures released by SCVO in February 2018 showed that while trust in charities in Scotland is still high, it has dropped by nine per cent over the last two years, which may help explain why the number of people giving is down.

"However our survey also showed that trust in local charities remains strong, particularly where people had personal experience of a charity, so it may be that the increase in giving is down to the impact of the good work organisations do in communities.”

The Institute of Fundraising said the dip in donors may be because charities are focusing on giving "existing supporters an even better experience" instead of concentrating on attracting new supporters.

Alex Close, head of Scotland at the Institute of Fundraising, said "We’re pleased to hear that the generosity of the Scottish public continues and it’s great to see a rise in the donation amounts that people in Scotland say that they have given.

"The increase is likely to be caused by a combination of factors, rather than one single reason, including people feeling more financially secure, or a great experience with a charity that inspires them to increase their regular donation.

"Many charities have been focusing even more on giving existing supporters a great donor experience and inspiring them to increase their regular donations. We hope that this generous trend continues and the Scottish public continue to give to good causes. "

CAF found that Scotland accounts for 11.8 per cent of all UK charitable donations, despite representing 8.4 per cent of the UK’s population.

It found that the most popular causes supported by those in Scotland were children and young people, with 28 per cent of those surveyed saying they had donated to this cause. This was followed by medical research (27 per cent) and animal welfare (25 per cent). The report also found that two in three (66 per cent) of people took part in a charitable or social activity, such as volunteering for a charity, donating money or goods, or buying an ethical product.

More than half (56 per cent) of those interviewed said they signed a petition in the previous 12 months, while 27 per cent had done so over the previous four weeks.

The report is based on a a survey of 1061 people in Scotland.

Sir John Low, Charities Aid Foundation chief executive said: “It’s great to see the total amount donated increasing across Scotland. Activism is also on the rise, perhaps reﬂecting the turbulent times in which we live. This paints a picture of a thriving, vibrant society of which we should all be proud.

“It’s easy to take the work of our charities for granted – indeed CAF’s research over many years shows that millions of people benefit from their work without even realising it. But this report shows how much people value good causes. Without the support of these generous donors, we would all be so much the poorer.”