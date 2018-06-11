MORE than 100 calls a day are being made about noise complaints amid a general rise in anti-social behaviour across Scotland.

Dedicated council teams taking a wide-sweep approach to tackling a broad range of anti-social behaviour which can range from loud parties to a stream of visitors to holiday flats.

The figures were said to be "a worrying indictment of modern society" as Scots made 118 complaints to local councils every day last year about noisy neighbours, light, rubbish and other statutory nuisances.

The most recent account of anti-social behaviour showed Glasgow had a two per cent increase year on year and Edinburgh a four per cent rise in numbers of incidents.

Statutory nuisances, which include noise disruption and rubbish accumulation impacting a person’s health or causing disturbance to them in their property, must be investigated by a council if a complaint is made.

Analysis from Churchill Home Insurance reveals 43,222 statutory nuisance complaints were made to local councils in Scotland between August 2016 and July 2017.

More than half (51 per cent) of all complains were about noise, followed by light (18 per cent), plants (12 per cent), rubbish (six per cent) and air pollution (five per cent).

Despite the high number regarding noise in Scotland, only 130 led to noise abatement notices being issued - down 21 per cent on the previous year.

There were eight noise abatement notices broken last year - including four in Shetland - with an average fine of £144.

The Police Scotland Management Information statistics in May showed a three per cent increase showed an overall rise of three per cent in anti-social behaviour incidents between last year and the year before.

Aberdeen had the highest increase at 41 per cent.

Last month families travelling to the seaside on one of the hottest days of the year told how hundreds of drunken youths "terrorised" passengers by taunting commuters, vomiting and smoking in carriages.

Thousands of teenagers are reported to have filled trains as they made their way to Troon, Ayrshire, and then proceeded to become loud and aggressive and behaving anti-socially.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said it has a dedicated out-of-hours team that deals with certain public health issues where the majority of cases occur in the evening or during the night and their main duty is the investigation of noise complaints from commercial premises including licensed premises, construction sites and alarms, with officers on duty from 5pm to 3am every night.

There is also a team at Community Safety Glasgow that deals with noise from antisocial behaviour such as dogs barking or loud music from a house or flat, again available 5pm-3am every day.

Also Community Safety Glasgow has a Community Relations Unit, which aims to resolve anti-social behaviour through support measures and early intervention.

Some of the more common complaints they investigate are around regular very loud music or noisy parties, threats and harassment, and vandalism, but "ultimately they can be involved in tackling any course of conduct that causes alarm or distress".

The Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “We have out-of-hours teams available to investigate noise complaints and a dedicated Community Relations Unit that aims to resolve antisocial behaviour and disputes.”

Councillor Amy McNeese-Mechan, Edinburgh City Council's culture and communities vice convener, said: “We encourage residents who are experiencing noise from a neighbour to contact Police Force Control Centre any time of the day, seven days a week.

"This service is run in partnership with Police Scotland and ourselves.

"The Community Safety Night Team work in partnership with family and household support services based within the four localities, providing support and enforcement around noise and general Anti-Social Behaviour nuisance.”

Martin Scott, head of Churchill home insurance said: "It is a worrying indictment of modern society that so many people are failing to take responsibility for their communities, keeping noise and other disturbances to a minimum.

"Living next to a poorly maintained property, or loud and disruptive neighbours, can not only be a harrowing ordeal but could also affect the long-term value of your home if you were to look to sell.

"Council enforcement of environmental regulations is crucial to ensure the actions of inconsiderate individuals don’t blight the lives of others.

"Living next to a noisy neighbour can be extremely debilitating and have a serious impact on the mental wellbeing of the victim.”

The findings came from a Freedom of Information request made to 387 local councils across the UK.