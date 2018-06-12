ANGRY MPs have raised fears they will have little or no time today to debate the UK Government’s controversial Scottish clause in its EU Withdrawal Bill as expectations rise that Theresa May will successfully get through 48 hours of Brexit turbulence in the Commons.

Scottish Opposition MPs have branded the Conservative administration’s timetabling as “disgraceful”; a series of votes will mean a significant part of the 12 hours of debate will be eaten up by MPs going through the voting lobbies.