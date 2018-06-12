An LGBT super choir has sung outside Parliament ahead of a series of crunch votes on Lords amendments to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill.
The singers called on MPs to safeguard key human rights protections including those relied on by the LGBT community.
The open-air performance was organised by Amnesty International, Liberty and Stonewall.
