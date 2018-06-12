The son of Hollywood film stars Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal has been charged with further offences after already being accused of attempted murder following an alleged crime spree in Los Angeles, prosecutors said.

Redmond James O’Neal, 33, faces six felony counts – one count each of attempted murder, second-degree robbery and criminal threats; and three counts of assault following alleged random attacks on strangers, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.