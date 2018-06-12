An entrepreneurial teenage boy is cashing in on his adorable dog which has amassed thousands of followers on Instagram and poses for popular brands.

James Power, 15, first purchased his golden Labrador, Marley, from a relative in October last year, and since then he continuously posted it on his private Facebook account.

But when his posts spiralled out of control, his friends suggested he should create an Instagram account because they were “sick of seeing my dog”.

However, his dog has now become the centre of attention as Marley has generated more than 19,000 followers on Instagram and even brands such as Pedigree, Tails.com and Top Collar also want a piece of the cake.

James makes about £500 a month from the posts. James from Gorebridge, Midlothian, said he always wanted to have a dog just so he could turn it into a celebrity. The Newbattle High School pupil said: “I’ve always watched celebrities on TV and always wanted a dog to be a celebrity. They are just so popular. They’re so cute and it’s really cool.

“In school, everyone used to have a dog and I didn’t so I used to lie that I had a dog. I first wanted to get a pug but then I decided to get a

lab, it’s my best friend.

“The first month I got to at least maybe 4,000 followers then ever since it began I have been getting around 200 followers a day.

“Obviously Youtube and Twitter have also made played a part in me getting more followers.

“I just love this, it makes me feel like a wee celebrity.”

James said he had been able to increase his followers mostly by Instagram.

“I’ve just had shout-outs everywhere including dogs of Instagram who have around 1.2 million followers,” he added.