Banksy has unveiled a piece of art based on Brexit and the EU referendum.

The anonymous street artist posted a picture of the work on social media.

He said he previously submitted an early version of it to the Royal Academy’s summer exhibition under a pseudonym that was an anagram of “Banksy”, but that it was turned down.

The artwork is now in the gallery.

It features a Vote To Leave poster with a heart-shaped balloon covered in plasters hovering over the “e” and “a” in Leave, transforming the slogan into Vote To Love.

The artist said: “I entered an early version of this into the RA summer exhibition under the pseudonym Bryan S Gaakman – an anagram of ‘banksy anagram’.

“It was refused.

“Then a month later I got a mail from the co-ordinator Grayson Perry asking me to submit something so I sent it again.

“It’s now hanging in gallery 3.”

Banksy is famed for his anti-war, anti-capitalism and anti-establishment artworks.