THE Scottish banker Sir Angus Grossart has given £1m to the restoration of one of the nation's leading museums.

Sir Angus, a businessman and banker, has given the money to the project to re-develop the Burrell Collection in Glasgow.

It is an unusual bequest, in that he is also the chair of the Burrell Renaissance, the team that is leading fund raising for the revamp of the museum, in the city's south side.

Thus far, more than 125 companies, trusts and foundations, and individuals have pledged financial support to the £66m project.

The project to redevelop the building, which is currently closed to the public, still needs to raise £3m.

Sir Angus, whose high profile positions in the past have included being chair of the National Galleries of Scotland, chair of the Fine Art Society, vice chair of the Royal Bank of Scotland, among others, said: "Sir William’s gift is an international flagship for Glasgow.

"Much has moved on since the initial priority of creating a home for the Collection.

"The Burrell Collection now needs a real renaissance which will place the true significance of Sir William’s legacy and Collection within the international league where it should be set.

"The challenge is highly ambitious, but what a privilege it is for our generation to be asked to rise to that call and to take forward this great inheritance."

He added: "Glasgow has been defined by international aspirations and cultural reach.

"Sir William entrusted his life’s work to the city he called home.

"Mindful always of his wishes, we are seeking to secure much wider recognition of his vision and achievements.

"We still have £3 million to raise and we hope more people will help us and support this great opportunity."

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life, which runs the city's museums and galleries, said: “Few collections command both the international respect and local affection that the Burrell enjoys – a remarkable legacy of Sir William and Lady Burrell’s gift to Glasgow that has enriched the city socially, culturally and economically.

"This very generous gift from Sir Angus, along with his valued ongoing support and advocacy, will ensure that legacy will be appreciated for generations to come."

James Robinson, director of Burrell Renaissance, said: "Sir Angus’s commitment to the project as Chair of the Burrell Renaissance has shaped its ambition and strategy from the outset.

"We are enormously grateful to him for this hugely generous gift as further evidence of his passion for the Burrell Collection and his belief in its ability to reach global audiences for generations to come."

Current exhibitions of works from the Burrell’s Collection include Courbet, Degas, Cézanne… Chefs-d'oeuvre réalistes et impressionistes de la collection Burrell, at the Musée Cantini, Marseilles, from 18 May to 23 September this year, and a rotating series of exhibitions at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.