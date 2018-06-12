Aston Villa have said they are prepared for a legal fight with Keith Wyness, the Scots businessman who is their chief executive while confirming he has left the club.

Wyness, who joined Villa in June 2016 and previously held the same position at Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen. was suspended last week amid reports of a fall out with owner Dr Tony Xia.

The 60-year-old Aberdonian is now believed to be pursuing legal action for constructive dismissal - which could cost the Midlands club over £6 million.

The club said: "The club notes the media speculation relating to Keith's departure and prospective legal proceedings.

"The club will be happy to defend legal proceedings if called on to do so and does not propose to comment further at this time."

Aston Villa are said to have reached an agreement with HM Revenue & Customs over a £4m tax bill following their failure to gain promotion.

Villa suspended Keith Wyness, last week amid speculation that it faced being served with a winding up order over a multi-million tax bill.

Last year Mr Wyness was suspended from all football-related activity for three weeks for a post on social media.

Wyness retweeted a video of Villa being denied a penalty with a caption asking if referees had "disabilities".

He admitted a Football Association charge that the comment was "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper".

He was also fined £10,000 for what the FA deemed was an "aggravated breach" of its rules.

Mr Wyness deleted the tweet following the 1-1 draw with Brighton in May and was said to have been "both surprised and disappointed at the severity of the punishment" for what he described as an "honest mistake".

Prior to entering the football, his employers included British Airways, Radisson and the Olympic Club.

In October, 2000 Mr Wyness moved back to his home town of Aberdeen when he was took control of the purse strings at Pittodrie.

He became famous for several quotes regarding the behaviour of the Old Firm of Rangers and Celtic, who were looking to move to another league.

One which was listed as Scottish Sports quote of the year was: “They [The Old Firm] are like two old ladies on Sauchiehall Street lifting their skirts for every league that walks by.”