A holiday firm has apologised after passengers endured a 31-hour flight delay on a flight from Majorca to Aberdeen.

The Tui flight from Palma was due to depart on Saturday evening but did not leave until the early hours of Monday.

Tui said the flight was delayed as a result of an earlier delay to the aircraft operating the route.

One frustrated passenger complained that his plane "should have departed 9th June but departed 11th June".

Others have complained of other Tui flight days on the same day.

A passenger complained a Glasgow flight had been sitting on the runway for hours for a flight to Palma on the same afternoon.

Others complained on social media about a lack of information about what was happening.

The Tui spokesman added: "We would like to apologise to customers on the delayed flight TOM1665 from Palma to Aberdeen.

"Customers were provided with all-inclusive hotel accommodation and welfare at the airport."

On the same day one passenger raised a complaint at having been waiting for ten hours for a plane Tui plane that had not arrived.

The passenger said: "There are young children and older people in distress as we have had promises broken along with 3 delayed departure times, #NoTUIcustomercare."

In response, Tui said: "Our apologies that your flight had encountered a delay earlier today. We can appreciate that this was a poor start to your holiday. We do hope however despite the delay you encountered, that you go on to enjoy your time in Majorca."