MSPs have demanded David Mundell appear before them to explain why Westminster has pushed ahead with Brexit legislation in devolved areas without Holyrood’s consent.

The Scottish Parliament’s party constitution committee has asked the Scottish Secretary to give evidence on the resulting “implications for the devolution settlement”.

In a letter to Mr Mundell, committee convener Bruce Crawford invited him to appear at Holyrood “as a matter of urgency”.

However a Whitehall source said that, although Mr Mundell was willing to appear, it may not before the summer recess, meaning September at the earliest.

It follows Westminster agreeing a controversial “power grab” in the EU Withdrawal Bill, which a majority MSPs refused to endorse in May because it undermined devolution.

The Bill means 24 devolved policy areas being repatriated from Brussels at Brexit will be reserved at Westminster for up to seven years, rather than lying at Holyrood.

The UK Government says the measure is necessary to create UK-wide common frameworks to protect the UK single market through harmonised regulations.

However the Scottish Government has said such frameworks must be agreed by “consent”, not imposed, something the UK Government has rejected as a veto power.

Ian Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster, told BBC Radio Scotland that Mr Mundell “sat back” and “did nothing” in the Commons on Tuesday when others were raising the issue.

“He should be ashamed of himself.. and ought to resign,” he said, adding it was an “utter disgrace” that only 15 minutes was made available to debate the unprecedented situation, and that was hogged by Cabinet Office minister David Lidington.

In response, Mr Mundell said the debate time was “unfortunate”, but blamed the Labour Party for pursuing numerous unwinnable votes.

He said: “It would have been possible to have had much, much more time to debate the issues in question.

“David Lidington took numerous interventions through his period. What would have been much much better would have been to have longer to have had the debate.

“The way of achieving that was for Labour not to pursue everything to a vote.”

When it was pointed out the parliamentary timetable was set by the Government, not the opposition, Mr Mundell said: “people knew exactly how much time was available.

“The Labour Party knew exactly how much time there would be left to debate these issues if they took every single vote, which is what they did, and I think that’s very regrettable.

“Even if we had had 100 hours of debate the outcome wouldn’t have changed because the SNP and Scottish Government position is exactly the same as it was on day one of this Bill.”

Asked to characterise his handling of the matter, including an absence of previously promised amendments, Mr Mundell said: “It’s now quite clear that it was never going to be possible to get agreed amendments because Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Government have a different view of devolution from everyone else.”

Asked if he had considered resigning, Mr Mundell replied: “I consider that what I have done is stood up for the constitutional settlement that people voted for in 2014.

“Ian Blackford, Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP, don’t like that settlement, don’t support it.

“I’m not going to apologise for standing up for the settlement people voted for.”

However he refused to say whether he had considered his position.

Mr Mundell has frequently given evidence to various Holyrood committees about Brexit.

He is due to appear before the Justice Committee on Thursday to discuss cross-border legal disputes and criminal justice co-operation between Scotland and the EU post-Brexit.