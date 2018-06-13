Michael McIntyre
SSE Hydro, Glasgow, today until Saturday
The hugely-popular comedian’s back with his trademark ability to turn everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation.
Tickets start from £28.40, with booking fee. Buy from Ticketmaster UK
Great British Gin Festival
Barrowland Ballroom, Saturday
The UK’s biggest gin fest hits the city with over 100 gins from around the world, cocktail demos, live entertainment, talks and presentations. Tickets for the evening session are £16.10, with fees, from eventbrite.com.
Eid in the Park
Maxwell Park, Sunday
The whole city’s invited to this summer celebration and festival of spirituality and family fun. Expect food, gift stall, kids’ entertainment, bouncy castles, face-painting, music and more. Free to attend.
Ghostbusters
GFT, Sunday
If there’s something strange in your neighbourhood - who ya gonna call? The Ghostbusters of 1984 and 2016, of course! Perfect marathon treat for Father’s Day. Tickets are £10.50 for each screening from glasgowfilm.org.
Legally Blonde: The Musical
Citizens Theatre, until Saturday
The all singing, all dancing romantic comedy and smash-hit show is the ultimate feel-good musical about town this weekend. Tickets start from £12, plus fees. Buy at citz.co.uk.
Bongo’s Bingo
SWG3, Saturday
Expect big cash prizes, rubbish prizes, awkward dance-offs, rave intervals and much more at Glasgow’s craziest bingo night. Tickets are £11, plus booking fee, fro bongosbingo.co.uk.
Wit Noo?!
Òran Mór, Sunday and Monday
Join creative comedy collective Witsherface for a night of political and topical humour. Tickets are £14.06, with fees, from ticketweb.uk.
Homebuilding & Renovating Show
SEC Centre, Saturday and Sunday
The go-to exhibition for self builders and renovators, sessions, experts and exhibitors will help you bring your project to life. Buy advance tickets from £8, plus fees, at glasgow.homebuildingshow.co.uk.
Dockyard Social
Sloans Market, Saturday and Sunday
The city’s best street food traders will be lining the lane of Sloans every weekend in June alongside independent craft market stalls, plus a pop-up bar. Free entry.
Men’s 10K
City Centre, Sunday
Stop and cheer on thousands of runners as they dash through town in aid of men’s health. Kicks off at 10am from Riverside Museum, finishing at George Square.
DON’T MISS...
Funbox Pirate Party
Kelvingrove Bandstand, Sunday
The former stars of The Singing Kettle will entertain the whole family with some very well-known songs from over the years. Kids and adults are encouraged to dress as pirated for this adventure-filled afternoon. Head to seetickets.com for tickets.
