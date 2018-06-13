Michael McIntyre

SSE Hydro, Glasgow, today until Saturday

The hugely-popular comedian’s back with his trademark ability to turn everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation.

Tickets start from £28.40, with booking fee. Buy from Ticketmaster UK

Great British Gin Festival

Barrowland Ballroom, Saturday

The UK’s biggest gin fest hits the city with over 100 gins from around the world, cocktail demos, live entertainment, talks and presentations. Tickets for the evening session are £16.10, with fees, from eventbrite.com.

Eid in the Park

Maxwell Park, Sunday

The whole city’s invited to this summer celebration and festival of spirituality and family fun. Expect food, gift stall, kids’ entertainment, bouncy castles, face-painting, music and more. Free to attend.

Ghostbusters

GFT, Sunday

If there’s something strange in your neighbourhood - who ya gonna call? The Ghostbusters of 1984 and 2016, of course! Perfect marathon treat for Father’s Day. Tickets are £10.50 for each screening from glasgowfilm.org.

Legally Blonde: The Musical

Citizens Theatre, until Saturday

The all singing, all dancing romantic comedy and smash-hit show is the ultimate feel-good musical about town this weekend. Tickets start from £12, plus fees. Buy at citz.co.uk.

Bongo’s Bingo

SWG3, Saturday

Expect big cash prizes, rubbish prizes, awkward dance-offs, rave intervals and much more at Glasgow’s craziest bingo night. Tickets are £11, plus booking fee, fro bongosbingo.co.uk.

Wit Noo?!

Òran Mór, Sunday and Monday

Join creative comedy collective Witsherface for a night of political and topical humour. Tickets are £14.06, with fees, from ticketweb.uk.

Homebuilding & Renovating Show

SEC Centre, Saturday and Sunday

The go-to exhibition for self builders and renovators, sessions, experts and exhibitors will help you bring your project to life. Buy advance tickets from £8, plus fees, at glasgow.homebuildingshow.co.uk.

Dockyard Social

Sloans Market, Saturday and Sunday

The city’s best street food traders will be lining the lane of Sloans every weekend in June alongside independent craft market stalls, plus a pop-up bar. Free entry.

Men’s 10K

City Centre, Sunday

Stop and cheer on thousands of runners as they dash through town in aid of men’s health. Kicks off at 10am from Riverside Museum, finishing at George Square.

DON’T MISS...

Funbox Pirate Party

Kelvingrove Bandstand, Sunday

The former stars of The Singing Kettle will entertain the whole family with some very well-known songs from over the years. Kids and adults are encouraged to dress as pirated for this adventure-filled afternoon. Head to seetickets.com for tickets.