SCOTS are calling time on traditional opening hours because they no longer fit in with their busy lives, new research has found.

The decline of traditional nine-to-five jobs and the rise of flexible working and 24-hour shift patterns has led to calls for businesses to provide more services outside of the 'normal' working day.

The changing way people spent their leisure time was reflected in a study by Barclays which found that they want services to be available round-the-clock.

Calls were made for museums to stay open late into the evening and for cinemas to show films into the early hours of the morning.

People also want to see takeaway hours extended through the night so they can pick up a meal until 5am.

But while habits are changing, the report found that only a quarter of UK hospitality and leisure businesses recognise this growing demand, and said that opening hours are not keeping up with changes to modern working lives.

Jamie Grant, Head of Corporate Banking for Barclays in Scotland, believes that businesses were losing out by not responding to the dawning of 24-hour culture.

He said: “Adapting to the changing consumer demand presents a substantial opportunity for Scottish businesses.

"Our research has shown that leisure operators across the country could access a staggering £6.75bn per annum by accommodating their customers’ evolving needs which have been brought on by changing working patterns.

"While that may be a challenge for some providers, understanding the value of the opportunity makes the prize more tangible."

The new Barclays Corporate Banking Hospitality and Leisure report, Open All Hours? found that only a quarter of Scots now work traditional 9-5 hours, with nearly a one-in-five saying they need different opening hours.

More than one in ten Scots now expect hospitality services to be available 24-hours, and may be disappointed if they aren't.

The study concluded that by responding to this demand, Scotland’s restaurants could benefit by £126m each year, takeaways by £144m, and pubs, bars and clubs could benefit the most by accessing a market worth almost £100 million each.

One sector identified to be rising to the challenge of changing work patterns the country's gyms, with some allowing PIN-controlled access systems, smart lighting, temperature controls and extensive video monitoring to overcome the staffing issues that deter some businesses from after-hours opening.

Mr Grant added: “The current leisure environment does present a number of challenges for the sector’s businesses; the labour supply is challenged by Brexit, rent increases and food inflation are all set within the context of an incredibly competitive market which is already heavily discounting.

"However, those that don’t adapt to this type of newly developing consumer demand risk being left behind and in this ever-competitive environment, businesses need to weigh up the value of the long-term opportunity over the cost of the short-term investment.”